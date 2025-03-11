Home Minister inaugurates Highway Patrol Unit

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Sindh Law and Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar on Monday inaugurated the Sindh Police's Highway Patrol Unit, expressing hope that the police force's new branch will help curb crimes besides facilitating citizens travelling on the highways.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony and talking to the press at the office of DIG Traffic Hyderabad in Bhitai Nagar area Lanjar said the people as well as the law enforcement authorities felt the need of launching such a unit.

He asked the unit's Hyderabad Range DIG Fida Mastoi to make the unit a citizen friendly police so that when people travel on the highways, the police should help them instead of becoming a cause some problem for them.The minister advised the police to create an image of social policing and to win the trust of the public, many of whom while travelling on the long highways with patches of wilderness might need their help.

He disclosed that Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon had discussed with him the idea of starting such a unit pointing out that presence of the police on the highways mattered a lot to curb crimes.

Lanjar recalled that when the Federal government launched the NH&MP in Sindh over 2 decades ago the police presence on the highways and its effectiveness were both evident. He regretted that currently the situation had turned dissatisfactory owing to which the Sindh police felt the need of starting its own unit.

The minister said the unit was expected to be instrumental in curbing crimes as criminals often escape from one city to another through some highway after committing crimes.He added that the unit would also immensely assist the Sindh police's Sindh Smart Surveillance System (S4) project under which surveillance cameras had been installed on all toll plazas in the province.

He maintained that most of the street crimes in Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities were committed by outlaws riding on motorbikes owing to which the government had decided that the drivers and riders of unregistered motorbikes as well as cars would face action.

Lanjar directed the cops that after showing leniency for a limited time to owners of such unregistered vehicles, action should be taken against them as per the law.

With reference to the criminal activities of the bandits in rural parts of Sukkur and Larkana divisions, the minister said though the crimes exist the magnitude was decreasing because of the ongoing police action.

With reference to the urban crimes, he claimed that 60% of the street crimes had reduced since he took the charge of Home Minister last year.He referred to the recently released statistics of the CPLC to support his claim.

He urged the citizens, business community and the press to appreciate and encourage police for their services to the society.Responding to a question about seeking help from the army for a decisive operation against dacoits of the riverbed areas, the minister said Rangers were already helping the police in the security operations.

When asked to comment on the recent transfer of former SSP Hyderabad Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjar on the back of over a month long protest of Hyderabad's legal fraternity, he said he did not want to flare up the issue by making a comment.However, he informed that he had requested the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court that parameters should be formed in order to ensure that no one was above the law.

According to him, he was also consulting with the IGP to take all the associations on board in order to ensure enforcement of the law.IGP Memon recalled that when he brought that project of the highway police unit to the minister the latter did not waste a minute to approve it.

In view of such a supportive response the IGP assured that the police would leave no stone unturned to enforce the law and to give tough time to criminals and terrorists and to establish peace for the people.

He said the police have shed its blood to maintain peace and that they would keep doing the same in the future.He added that around 2,600 policemen of the Sindh had embraced martyrdom.

"If our highways are safe and the people would have a greater sense of security," he observed.DIG Mastoi also expressed his views on the occasion.