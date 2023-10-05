Open Menu

Home Minister Instructs Concerned Officials To Solve Public Problems Immediately

October 05, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) In a bold move to ensure public convenience and welfare, Caretaker Home Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti has instructed concerned officials to solve the problems of the people who come to the Home Ministry immediately.

He also warned that he will not tolerate any form of official culture or attitude that may hinder the process, he said in a tweet.

The home minister made these remarks during a meeting with the public at his office on Thursday. He listened to their problems and issued instructions to the concerned officials on the spot. He assured the people that the staff of the Ministry of Interior is available at all times to solve their problems on priority.

The minister also emphasized the need to end the culture of bribery and nepotism. He said that there was no room in the Ministry of Interior for those who cause undue delay, bribery or abuse of power.

This commendable initiative by the minister is sure to bring a sigh of relief to the people of the country, who have long been plagued by bureaucratic delays and corruption.

It is also a clear message to the officials of the Ministry of Interior that they must put the needs of the people first and foremost.

