Open Menu

Home Minister Orders Comprehensive Security On Eid Ul Azha

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Home Minister orders comprehensive security on Eid ul Azha

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar on Sunday ordered to make effective and comprehensive security on Eid ul Azha.

He said that the security on Eid should be made properly. Lanjar said that the code of conduct should be strictly implemented.

Stakeholders should be taken on board on security measures, he said adding that the implementation of Eidul-Azha 2024 Contingency Plan be ensured in letter and spirit.

The minister said that all registered welfare and social organisations, religious madrasas and other stakeholders should be made bound as per the code of conduct. He said that security should be made extraordinary at all mosques, Imam Bargahs, Eid prayer places, and other open places.

He also directed SSPs, SPs, SDPOs and SHOs to perform well.

Related Topics

Sindh Sunday Prayer All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

7 hours ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

17 hours ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

17 hours ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

17 hours ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

17 hours ago
Hot, dry weather for city

Hot, dry weather for city

17 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to en ..

Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience

17 hours ago
 Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier Leagu ..

Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager

17 hours ago
 SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

17 hours ago
 No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implem ..

No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM

17 hours ago
 Slain child's body found near DSP's office

Slain child's body found near DSP's office

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan