Home Minister Orders Comprehensive Security On Eid Ul Azha
Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2024 | 04:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar on Sunday ordered to make effective and comprehensive security on Eid ul Azha.
He said that the security on Eid should be made properly. Lanjar said that the code of conduct should be strictly implemented.
Stakeholders should be taken on board on security measures, he said adding that the implementation of Eidul-Azha 2024 Contingency Plan be ensured in letter and spirit.
The minister said that all registered welfare and social organisations, religious madrasas and other stakeholders should be made bound as per the code of conduct. He said that security should be made extraordinary at all mosques, Imam Bargahs, Eid prayer places, and other open places.
He also directed SSPs, SPs, SDPOs and SHOs to perform well.
