Home Minister Orders Intensified Security Of Foreign Nationals In Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Home minister orders intensified security of foreign nationals in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar on Tuesday said that the security of Chinese citizens associated with China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and non-CPEC projects should be integrated and effective at all levels.

Presiding over a meeting, regarding the security of Chinese nationals, in his office, the provincial minister ordered to review all the security SOPs on ongoing CPEC and non-CPEC projects in Sindh.

He said that the overall security issues of foreign and Chinese nationals working on CPEC and non-CPEC projects should be made more exceptional with the support of the Sindh government.

Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar ordered scheduled meetings with all chambers, representatives of industrial zones and others regarding the security of foreign experts and staff working on non-CPEC projects in the province.

Earlier, the meeting was briefed about the security provided to Chinese nationals, experts and other staff working on various projects.

The meeting was attended by IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, DIGPs of CTD, Special Branch, CPEC and officers of other law enforcement agencies.

