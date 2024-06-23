Home Minister orders recovery of girl

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar has taken notice of torturing a girl here on Sunday.

He had also sought details of the incident from SSP Malir, a communique said. The Minister said that the girl should be recovered as soon as possible.

He directed that the accused should be brought to justice who tortured the girl.