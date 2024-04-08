Home Minister Orders Suspension Of SHO Following Citizen Deaths In Robbery
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) In a tragic incident within the jurisdiction of Police Station SITE-A, District Keamari, two citizens lost their lives while resisting a robbery attempt.
Expressing deep concern and dismay over the incident, Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar swiftly took notice of the matter.
In response to the alarming situation, the Sindh Home Minister promptly ordered the immediate suspension of the Station House Officer (SHO) of SITE-A Police Station. This action follows the fatal outcome of the robbery incident, which claimed the lives of the citizens.
Further directives were issued by the Sindh Home Minister, instructing the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kemari to furnish a compliance report without delay.
Additionally, the SSP Kemari was tasked with conducting a thorough and comprehensive inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Committing to transparency and accountability, the Sindh Home Minister pledged to receive daily progress reports regarding the investigation from the SSP Kemari.
Moreover, the past and recent anti-crime performance, as well as the tenure of posting, of SHO SITE-A, are under scrutiny.
The Sindh Home Minister reiterated that incidents involving robberies, killings, or injuries to civilians are completely unacceptable.
In a stern message, the Sindh Interior Minister emphasized that Station House Officers who neglect their duty by remaining confined to their offices instead of actively engaging in fieldwork will be relieved of their crucial responsibilities.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz performs Umrah, prays for country’s prosperity
President Zardari to address joint parliament on April 16
Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today
Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America
Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..
PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent
Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024
Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul
Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown on begging mafia continues4 minutes ago
-
Man kills daughter4 minutes ago
-
Eid holidays cancelled for Rescue-1122 staff4 minutes ago
-
CM reviews city's law and order, appreciates recovery of kidnapped persons from Baldia4 minutes ago
-
80 per cent work on Abdullahpur-Jhumra flyover completes5 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz performs Umrah, prays for country’s prosperity14 minutes ago
-
All BHUs RHCs across Punjab to be revamped: minister14 minutes ago
-
HESCO discovers 239 more illegal connections in 24 hours14 minutes ago
-
Wildlife combing operation going on in Punjab14 minutes ago
-
IHC reserves decision on maintainability of plea against chairman senate elections24 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia urge int'l efforts to pressure Israel to cease hostilities in Gaza24 minutes ago
-
PHC full court reference in honour of outgoing Chief Justice held24 minutes ago