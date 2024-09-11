Open Menu

Home Minister Pays Tribute To Quaid-e-Azam On 76th Death Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Home Minister pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on 76th death anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar honored the legacy of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the 76th death anniversary of Pakistan's founder.

Speaking on the occasion, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar emphasized the importance of observing this day with devotion and respect as a national duty.

He highlighted that Muhammad Ali Jinnah was given the title of "Quaid-e-Azam" by Maulana Mazharuddin in 1937.

Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar praised Jinnah's dynamic leadership, under which the Muslims of India achieved their goal of a separate homeland, Pakistan.

The minister also noted that Quaid-e-Azam was born on December 25th, 1876, in Karachi, and was a distinguished lawyer regarded as one of the foremost jurists of the subcontinent.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India Muhammad Ali Jinnah December Muslim

Recent Stories

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

35 seconds ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

4 hours ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

5 hours ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

19 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

21 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

1 day ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

1 day ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan