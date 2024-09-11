Home Minister Pays Tribute To Quaid-e-Azam On 76th Death Anniversary
Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar honored the legacy of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the 76th death anniversary of Pakistan's founder.
Speaking on the occasion, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar emphasized the importance of observing this day with devotion and respect as a national duty.
He highlighted that Muhammad Ali Jinnah was given the title of "Quaid-e-Azam" by Maulana Mazharuddin in 1937.
Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar praised Jinnah's dynamic leadership, under which the Muslims of India achieved their goal of a separate homeland, Pakistan.
The minister also noted that Quaid-e-Azam was born on December 25th, 1876, in Karachi, and was a distinguished lawyer regarded as one of the foremost jurists of the subcontinent.
