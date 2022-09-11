UrduPoint.com

Home Minister Promises Justice To Torture Victim Girl

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2022 | 07:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Home Minister Lt. Col. (retd) Muhammad Hashim Dogar said on Sunday justice would be provided to torture-victim Khadija and her family at every cost.

He was visiting the residence of Khadija, who was alleged tortured by an influential industrialist and his accomplices over her refusal to marry him.

The minister said that the police would complete investigation process purely on merit without any recommendation so that the accused could be taken to task.

Later, talking to the media, the home minister said that Punjab police were improving its performance gradually.

In Faisalabad the police jawans not only arrested robbery accused within 8 hours after incident but also recovered robbed money and cash van from their possession.

Similarly, the police also recovered about 60 kilograms narcotics during crackdown on drug-traffickers, he added.

He said that he had a meeting with Khadija and her family and assured them of provision of justice. The victim and her family members were satisfied with the police investigation, he added.

