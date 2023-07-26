QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Lango on Wednesday visited different areas of the city to review the security arrangements made for the Muharram processions.

The Provincial Minister expressed his satisfaction over the security arrangements on the routes of the procession as saying the government has made foolproof arrangements to monitor the processions.

He further said that on the 7th of Muharram, about 4000 personnel have been deployed, including 12 platoons of FC.

In addition, 2 platoons of the Pakistan Army have been placed on standby.

Earlier, the SSP gave a detailed briefing on the security arrangements put in place for the security of the mourners.