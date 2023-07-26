Open Menu

Home Minister Reviews Muharram Procession's Security

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Home Minister reviews Muharram procession's security

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Lango on Wednesday visited different areas of the city to review the security arrangements made for the Muharram processions.

The Provincial Minister expressed his satisfaction over the security arrangements on the routes of the procession as saying the government has made foolproof arrangements to monitor the processions.

He further said that on the 7th of Muharram, about 4000 personnel have been deployed, including 12 platoons of FC.

In addition, 2 platoons of the Pakistan Army have been placed on standby.

Earlier, the SSP gave a detailed briefing on the security arrangements put in place for the security of the mourners.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Army Government Muharram

Recent Stories

Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first d ..

Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first dual-fuel ultra-large container ..

26 minutes ago
 World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season ..

World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season 2 in December 2023

2 hours ago
 HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startu ..

HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startups in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic pa ..

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic partnership with A.P. Moller Cap ..

2 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participate ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participates in Cambodia International Le ..

2 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment t ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to adopt clean energy, support ..

3 hours ago
Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagl ..

Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagle wind farm in Germany

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

7 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers c ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers condolences over victims of wil ..

15 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfire ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires

16 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAEâ€™s pioneering ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAEâ€™s pioneering approach to food security and ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan