Home Minister Sindh Takes Notice Of Ratodero Firing Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Home Minister Sindh takes notice of Ratodero firing incident

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Home Minister Sindh Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar on Sunday take notice of the incident of firing between the two groups of the Jalbani and Vassar communities in the Talkua of Ratodero Police Station near Larkana .

He instructed SPP Larkana to submit a report in this regard and ensure the safety of life and property of the citizens.

A case of the incident has been filed against 33 accused under the terrorism act at Ratodero Police Station.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General Nasir Aftab said that the situation of law and order in Ratodero is under control, a large number of police under the leadership of SSP Larkana is deputed in the area.

Those involved in the Ratodero firing will be brought to justice, he added.

