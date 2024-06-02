Home Minister Takes Notice Of Clash Between Two Groups In Larkana
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2024 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjarn on Sunday took notice of an armed clash between two groups in Rato Dero area of Larkana.
He had sought a detailed report of the incident from SSP Larkana.
He said that Police should ensure establishing writ of law. Lanjar said that the protection of life and property of the citizens should be ensured.
He directed the police to investigate the matter according to the law and solve it.
