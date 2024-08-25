Home Minister Takes Notice Of Killings In Khairpur
Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2024 | 12:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) The Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar Sunday took notice of the killing of two persons and five others, who got injured in a firing incident in Khairpur area of Sindh province.
A rickshaw driver was also killed in the firing.
The minister had sought a detailed report from SSP Khairpur of the incident.
He said that strict steps should be taken to establish the writ of law.
Lanjar said that Police patrolling and security measures should be made effective in the area.
The arrest of the culprits involved in the incident should be ensured as soon as possible, he directed.
All possible medical facilities should be provided to the injured persons, he added.
