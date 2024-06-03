Home Minister takes notice of policeman martyrdom in Sohrab Goth

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar on Monday took notice of martyrdom of a policeman by unknown culprits in the jurisdiction of Sohrab Goth

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar on Monday took notice of martyrdom of a policeman by unknown culprits in the jurisdiction of Sohrab Goth.

He had also sought details of the incident from SSP East, a Spokesman for the Minister said.

Lanjar said that evidence available at the crime scene should be collected to ascertain the facts.

The Home Minister said that the arrest of the culprits be ensured as soon as possible.