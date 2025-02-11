Home Minister Takes Notice Of Setting Dumper Tankers On Fire
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 05:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar on Tuesday took notice of setting dumper tankers on fire in different parts of the metropolis.
According to a spokesman for the Home Minister, he has directed to take strict notice of the incidents.
Lanjar has also sought a report from the Additional IG Police Karachi.
He said that the incidents of burning vehicles should be investigated.
He said that no one will be allowed to take the law into their hands.
Lanjar said that the protection of citizens' property is the responsibility of the government.
The government is taking further steps to control traffic accidents, he said adding that high-level committees have been formed to implement traffic rules.
He said that our province will prosperous and become peaceful if the citizens follow the law.
He further said that in the developed countries of the world, their development is related to the enforcement of law.
The police should keep an eye on the miscreants and ensure the enforcement of the law.
