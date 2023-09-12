Open Menu

Home Minister Terms Safe City Project Pivotal For Safety Of Citizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2023 | 09:22 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Sindh caretaker Minister for Home and Prisons Brig. (R) Haris Nawaz, on Tuesday, observed that the Safe City Project would enhance law enforcement capabilities, improve emergency response times and deter criminal activities.

The minister, while presiding over a high-level meeting regarding Karachi Safe City Project, termed safety and well-being of citizens as the top priority and said that the authorities concerned must remain steadfast in pursuit of its successful implementation.

The meeting was attended by Home Secretary Sindh, Muhammed Iqbal Memon; IGP Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar; DIGP Special Branch, Asif Aijaz Shaikh; Director IT CPO, Tabasum Abid and a 10-member delegation of NRTC led by Commodore (R) Raheel.

The meeting was informed that the Karachi Safe City Project envisaged the installation of a network of latest closed-circuit television cameras in the city for digital surveillance while the project involved all the law-enforcement and emergency services' agencies in the metropolis for a quick and adequate response to tackle any law and order situation.

The National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) official informed the meeting that under the project, 10,000 new cameras would be installed phase wise in 36 to 42 months at the identified locations across the city, while a modern command and control centre would also be set up.

The CCTV system would have advanced cameras and the network would have a dual- solar and electrical - power system, they added.

