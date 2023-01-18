UrduPoint.com

Home Minister Urges PDMA To Be Alert During Snowfall, Raining

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Home Minister urges PDMA to be alert during snowfall, raining

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Longo on Wednesday issued directives to the district administration, PDMA and traffic police, to be alet and keep the traffic flowing as different parts of Balochsitan receives snow and rain.

"Special arrangements should be made during snowfall and downpour," the Home Minister said in a statement issued here.

He called upon the 1122 and other relevant departments to perform their duties in an active manner for the convenience of passengers and tourists.

"The passengers travelling through Balochistan roads and tourists coming to the province to enjoy rain and snowfall should not face any kind of difficulties. Besides, passengers and tourists should be kept informed about the situation moment by moment through social media and other means.

He stressed that senior officers should be presented in the field themselves and monitor all measures. In case of closure of roads, machinery should be brought into use.

Related Topics

Balochistan Police Snow Social Media Traffic Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif summons Rana Sanaullah in London

Nawaz Sharif summons Rana Sanaullah in London

2 minutes ago
 MoHAP organises workshop on identifying zoonotic d ..

MoHAP organises workshop on identifying zoonotic diseases

27 minutes ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi discusses importance of sustainab ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi discusses importance of sustainable trade at Abu Dhabi Sustaina ..

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan wants to enhance trade, investment with R ..

Pakistan wants to enhance trade, investment with Russia

45 minutes ago
 PITB Organizes Training Session on 'Leadership-A G ..

PITB Organizes Training Session on 'Leadership-A Gift or An Acquired Skill?’

56 minutes ago
 UAE President hosts fraternal consultative meeting ..

UAE President hosts fraternal consultative meeting with a number of leaders of G ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.