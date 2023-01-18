Home Minister urges PDMA to be alert during snowfall, raining

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Longo on Wednesday issued directives to the district administration, PDMA and traffic police, to be alet and keep the traffic flowing as different parts of Balochsitan receives snow and rain.

"Special arrangements should be made during snowfall and downpour," the Home Minister said in a statement issued here.

He called upon the 1122 and other relevant departments to perform their duties in an active manner for the convenience of passengers and tourists.

"The passengers travelling through Balochistan roads and tourists coming to the province to enjoy rain and snowfall should not face any kind of difficulties. Besides, passengers and tourists should be kept informed about the situation moment by moment through social media and other means.

He stressed that senior officers should be presented in the field themselves and monitor all measures. In case of closure of roads, machinery should be brought into use.