Home Minister Visits Control Room Established For Chehlum Imam Hussain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2023 | 09:26 PM

Home minister visits control room established for Chehlum Imam Hussain

Caretaker Home Minister Brig. (Rtd) Haris Nawaz on Monday said the government would fully cooperate with the Jaffaria Alliance Pakistan and would be given a walkie-talkie system

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Home Minister Brig. (Rtd) Haris Nawaz on Monday said the government would fully cooperate with the Jaffaria Alliance Pakistan and would be given a walkie-talkie system.

He stated this while talking to the media during his visit to the control room established by the Jaffaria Alliance Pakistan (JAP) at the Nishtar Park for Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S).

He said the enemy was round the clock trying to take advantage of our weakness.

The minister said the accused, the principal of private school involved in harassing women in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, would be taken to task and the case would be investigated transparently.

Haris Nawaz also said there would be no compromise on operation in Katcha Area and street crimes. Strict action will be taken against drug mafia and gutka factories.

