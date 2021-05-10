UrduPoint.com
Home Minister Visits Quetta City To Review Lockdown Situation, SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 08:26 PM

Home Minister for Balochistan Mir Ziaullah Langove paid a detailed visit to Quetta city to review lockdown situation and the government's initiatives regarding of standard operating procedure (SOPs)

During his visit to the city, Provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove said that effective implementation of lockdown is the only way to prevent the third deadly wave of corona virus.

He also appealed the traders and public to cooperate with provincial government to ensure implementation of lockdown and SOPs in order to curb the epidemic virus across the province.

He also appreciated the efforts of deployed security forces at different areas for implementing the lockdown with the aim to interest of the public health in the area saying that such measures were being taken to protect public lives from the deadly virus as the cases of corona were being increased in the province.

More Stories From Pakistan

