Home minister wants training of prison officers, deputed staff

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Sindh Minister for Home and Prison Brig (retd) Haris Nawaz on Tuesday directed the IG Prisons Sindh to impart training to prison officers and posted staff to ensure basic facilities to inmates as per human rights.

"Provision of proper food, a healthy environment, and the best treatment facilities was the Primary right of the prisoners," said the Minister during his visit to the IG Prisons office here. Home Secretary Syed Eijaz Ali Shah accompanied the Minister.

The Inspector General (IG) Prisons briefed the Minister about the details related to the inmates, follow-up of cases in the courts, and other issues. He also gave details about the number of convicts and the resources available.

Haris Nawaz emphasized legal aid to needy prisoners and every possible resource to make them good and responsible citizens of society.