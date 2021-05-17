Home Minister Ziaullah condemns Israeli attacks on Palestinians

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove strongly condemned Israeli army attacks on the innocent Palestinians and termed it open terrorism.

He said that Pakistan would continue support for the innocent Palestinian people under diplomatic system at international level.

Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove urged the international community and international organizations to take notice of Israel involved in violation of human rights and to stop the oppression of unarmed civilians soon in Gaza.

He said International human organizations must play their due role for protecting the rights of Palestinians.