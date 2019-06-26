Home Minister Ziaullah Longov lauds security forces for foiling major terror in Loralai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) : Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longov appreciated security forces including police to foil act of mega terror and killed three bomber suicide in a successful retaliation, despite he strongly condemned the attack on police lines which left policeman martyred and five injured in Loralai on Wednesday.

He also paid rich tribute police martyr and police and security forces who took part in operation against terrorists, adding province was saved from major terror by police and security forces after hectic efforts, said press release here.

Home Minister said security forces including Pakistan Army, police, Frontier Corps and Levies forces are playing vital role to curb terrorism activities from province for restoring peace in the areas beside they are ready to control any untoward situation in Balochistan.

He expressed his condolence over martyred of policeman and prayed for early recovery of the injured.