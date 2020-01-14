UrduPoint.com
Home Ministry, Punjab Seeks New Medical Reports Of Nawaz Sharif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 04:46 PM

Home Ministry, Punjab seeks new medical reports of Nawaz Sharif

Home Ministry, Punjab has written a letter to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (NS), Doctor Adnan and Ata Tarar asking them to submit new reports within 24 hours

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th January, 2020) Home Ministry, Punjab has written a letter to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (NS), Doctor Adnan and Ata Tarar asking them to submit new reports within 24 hours.Nawaz Sharif would be granted permission for further stay in light of the new reports.According to media reports, Punjab government while rejecting Nawaz Sharif's previous report on the matter of extension in his London stay raised many objections over it.Medical report was submitted with plea seeking extension in bail.

Punjab government opposed extension in NS stay at London.

Home ministry Punjab has directed latest medical report be forwarded besides writing a letter to NS.The ministry has also sent letter to NS personal doctor Adnan and Atta Tarar directing them to send fresh reports as the previous reports have become outdated.

It is not possible to infer NS's health from the previous reports. New report would suggest whether NS should be given permission for his treatment in London or US or otherwise. . Medical board would review the reports and take decision to accord permission for extending stay or otherwise.

