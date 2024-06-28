Open Menu

Home Secretary Briefs Governor On Muharram Peace Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2024 | 11:55 PM

Provincial Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and briefed on the peace and order plan during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram in the Rawalpindi Division, especially Attock district, during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Friday

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan directed the Secretary Home Punjab to take all possible measures to ensure peace in the province during Muharram.

