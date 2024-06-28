Home Secretary Briefs Governor On Muharram Peace Plan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2024 | 11:55 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Provincial Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and briefed on the peace and order plan during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram in the Rawalpindi Division, especially Attock district, during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan directed the Secretary Home Punjab to take all possible measures to ensure peace in the province during Muharram.
