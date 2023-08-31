Home secretary for gender sensitive training of jail staff

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Secretary for Home Syed Aijaz Ali Shah on Thursday directed the Inspector General of Prisons to put up a proposal for gender-sensitive training to jail staff in the training curriculum in all Sindh prisons to ensure better conduct with the women prisoners in jails.

"There is an exigent need to make genders sensitive training available in all the prisons as the females go through more serious issues including physical, mental, and above-all family issues including children born in jails", he said during a visit to the women's jail in central prison Karachi.

Aijaz Ali Shah interacted with the women prisoners to inquire about their issues. He directed IG prisons to take stock of the difficulties being faced by the women prisoners and ensure necessary action.

He observed that vocational training centres should be upgraded in prisons with more participation of the women prisoners, in order to provide training to inmates so that jails could be transformed into rehabilitation centres instead of confinement cells.

The Secretary of Home also visited under construction Judicial Complex within the premises of Central Jail and directed to speed up the work.