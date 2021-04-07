Home Secretary for immediate supply of oxygen to hospitals on priority basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Secretary Home department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ikramullah Khan Wednesday took notice of oxygen deficiency in public hospitals and directed immediate supply of oxygen on priority basis.

He directed all suppliers to first provide oxygen to public hospital and then the private as the public hospitals were witnessing huge influx of patients.

He directed all district administration and police to keep an eye of oxygen suppliers and ensure supply of oxygen to public hospitals without any delay.

The Home Secretary Khan said that he has directed the oxygen suppliers to provide gas supply to the hospital on priority basis due to increase in Corona cases in Swat and Peshawar adding that there was a problem of refilling of oxygen cylinders.