Home Secretary GB inaugurates public parking in Gilgit

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Home Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that the establishment of public parking in the provincial capital would be an important step in resolving traffic congestion problem in the city.

He said that efforts of the Deputy Commissioner and AC / Administrator of the municipality to solve the urban problems are commendable. He was speaking at the inauguration of a privately-owned public parking area set up by the Gilgit Metropolitan Municipality in Jotial area Gilgit on Thursday.

Home Secretary has appealed to car owners to park their vehicles in a privately-owned public parking area to avoid heavy fines for improper parking and to control the increasing chaotic traffic in the city.

Earlier Deputy Commissioner Gilgit Naveed Ahmed briefed the Home Secretary Muhammad Ali Randhawa about the needs and importance of public parking in Jotial area.

It is to be noted that the Gilgit Municipal Corporation has already set up three parks in Raja Bazar, Provincial Headquarters Hospital and PIA plots adjoining NLI Chowk in the city.