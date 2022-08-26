Home Secretary GB visits flood areas of Darmandar in District Ghizer

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Home Secretary Gilgit Baltistan visited the flood-affected areas of Darmandar in District Ghizer to supervise the relief and rehabilitation work along with the Special Committee of the Cabinet on disaster.

Doli Paieen village along Darmandar nullah is the second worst hit village in the district.

While the instant relief and rehabilitation service has been provided by the district administration and community is fairly satisfied.

Plans for emergency restoration of damaged water supply lines, irrigation channels, bridges were discussed with the communities at disaster sites. Restoration work shall start soon after the current rain spell subsides.