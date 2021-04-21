UrduPoint.com
Home Secretary Lauds Role Of OCA For Providing Relief During Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 08:56 PM

Home Secretary lauds role of OCA for providing relief during pandemic

Gilgit Baltistan Home Secretary Muhammad Ali Randhawa Wednesday lauded the role of Overseas Chinese Association (PCA) in development of the region

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Gilgit Baltistan Home Secretary Muhammad Ali Randhawa Wednesday lauded the role of Overseas Chinese Association (PCA) in development of the region.

While presenting a certificate of appreciation to OCA Chairman Syed Agha Abdul Shakoor for his significant role in the ongoing fight against coronavirus pandemic during a ceremony held in Gilgit.

The home secretary said that OCA in collaboration with the Gilgit-Baltistan Administration has played a vital role in providing relief to the deserving families during the pandemic.

He hoped that the association would continue to play its role for development of Gilgit-Baltistan.

A certificate of appreciation was also given to OCA President Abdul Qayyum Majeed on the occasion.

