Home Secretary Lauds Role Of OCA For Providing Relief During Pandemic
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 08:56 PM
GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Gilgit Baltistan Home Secretary Muhammad Ali Randhawa Wednesday lauded the role of Overseas Chinese Association (PCA) in development of the region.
While presenting a certificate of appreciation to OCA Chairman Syed Agha Abdul Shakoor for his significant role in the ongoing fight against coronavirus pandemic during a ceremony held in Gilgit.
The home secretary said that OCA in collaboration with the Gilgit-Baltistan Administration has played a vital role in providing relief to the deserving families during the pandemic.
He hoped that the association would continue to play its role for development of Gilgit-Baltistan.
A certificate of appreciation was also given to OCA President Abdul Qayyum Majeed on the occasion.