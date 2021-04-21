Home Secretary lauds role of OCA for providing relief during pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Gilgit Baltistan Home Secretary Muhammad Ali Randhawa Wednesday lauded the role of Overseas Chinese Association (PCA) in development of the region.

While presenting a certificate of appreciation to OCA Chairman Syed Agha Abdul Shakoor for his significant role in the ongoing fight against coronavirus pandemic during a ceremony held in Gilgit.

The home secretary said that OCA in collaboration with the Gilgit-Baltistan Administration has played a vital role in providing relief to the deserving families during the pandemic.

He hoped that the association would continue to play its role for development of Gilgit-Baltistan.

A certificate of appreciation was also given to OCA President Abdul Qayyum Majeed on the occasion.