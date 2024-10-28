Open Menu

Home Secretary Reviews Implementation Of Prison Reforms

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Home secretary reviews implementation of prison reforms

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Home Secretary Punjab Noor Ul Amin Mengal presided over a meeting to review the progress on the installation of modern cameras in prisons across Punjab.

It was decided in the meeting that 9,200 modern cameras would be installed in 43 jails of Punjab under the Safe Prisons Programme. The Home Secretary directed the Safe City Authority to complete the survey on the installation of cameras in prisons across Punjab within a week. The Home Secretary directed that body cams, public address system, access control system, panic button should be installed in all jails of Punjab.

The meeting was told that modern eight mega pixel cameras would be installed in all the jails under the Safe Prisons Programme. He said that state-of-the-art cameras capable of facial and vehicle recognition and a visitor management system would also be operational to monitor all visitors in the prisons.

Modern cameras would monitor the attendance and movement of the accused as well as prison staff with the help of artificial intelligence, the secretary said. "Thanks to artificial intelligence, automatic alarm would be generated on any unlawful activity in the jails," he added.

The Punjab Home Secretary directed that in the first phase installation of cameras should be completed in high profile and central jails added Safe Cities Authority would provide technical assistance in the project of installation of cameras.

IG Prisons Mian Farooq Nazir, MD Safe City Ahsan Younis, Additional Secretary Prisons Asim Raza, SSP Mustansar Feroze and other related officers also participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Punjab Vehicle Progress Asim Raza All

Recent Stories

vivo V40e 5G Debuts in Pakistan with Exceptional P ..

Vivo V40e 5G Debuts in Pakistan with Exceptional Portrait Photography and Perfor ..

3 hours ago
 Revolutionizing Slimness and Strength: The New Inf ..

Revolutionizing Slimness and Strength: The New Infinix HOT 50Pro+

3 hours ago
 Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia

Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia

5 hours ago
 Australia announces squad for T20 series against P ..

Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan

6 hours ago
 PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

7 hours ago
 Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resi ..

Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan