Home secretary reviews implementation of prison reforms

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Home Secretary Punjab Noor Ul Amin Mengal presided over a meeting to review the progress on the installation of modern cameras in prisons across Punjab.

It was decided in the meeting that 9,200 modern cameras would be installed in 43 jails of Punjab under the Safe Prisons Programme. The Home Secretary directed the Safe City Authority to complete the survey on the installation of cameras in prisons across Punjab within a week. The Home Secretary directed that body cams, public address system, access control system, panic button should be installed in all jails of Punjab.

The meeting was told that modern eight mega pixel cameras would be installed in all the jails under the Safe Prisons Programme. He said that state-of-the-art cameras capable of facial and vehicle recognition and a visitor management system would also be operational to monitor all visitors in the prisons.

Modern cameras would monitor the attendance and movement of the accused as well as prison staff with the help of artificial intelligence, the secretary said. "Thanks to artificial intelligence, automatic alarm would be generated on any unlawful activity in the jails," he added.

The Punjab Home Secretary directed that in the first phase installation of cameras should be completed in high profile and central jails added Safe Cities Authority would provide technical assistance in the project of installation of cameras.

IG Prisons Mian Farooq Nazir, MD Safe City Ahsan Younis, Additional Secretary Prisons Asim Raza, SSP Mustansar Feroze and other related officers also participated in the meeting.