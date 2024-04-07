Home Secretary Visits CPWB, Reviews Welfare Measures
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2024 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Punjab Home Department Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal visited the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) here on Sunday and reviewed the facilities, being provided to children residing there.
He was briefed by CPWB Chairperson and Member of the Provincial Assembly Sarah Ahmed on the Bureau’s operations and initiatives aimed at protecting vulnerable children.
Mengal went to various sections of the Bureau, including the children’s hostel, where he interacted with the children and inspected the facilities. He also visited the Child Protection school, IT lab, activity room, and sports room, taking a keen interest in the welfare and educational provisions for the children.
The home secretary spent time with children residing at the Bureau and commended the facilities being provided to them, as well as the measures taken to ensure their safety and protection. He praised the cleanliness and other arrangements in the children’s hostel.
The visit was also attended by the Director-General of the Child Protection Bureau, the Director of Programs, the Director of Administration, and other officials.
Recent Stories
Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul
Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan
Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose
Football: English Premier League results - 1st update
UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'
Football: English Championship results
ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest 20 suspects in Kohat operation51 seconds ago
-
Commissioner visits bus terminals, reviews facilities11 minutes ago
-
Quetta's Liaquat Bazar declared as no parking zone11 minutes ago
-
PM arrives in Makkah for Umrah11 minutes ago
-
Wheat procurement drive to commence from April 22: DC31 minutes ago
-
ZA Bhutto’s anniversary meeting to be held on April 1431 minutes ago
-
Ramazan teaches mutual love, brotherhood, patience & tolerance: Fatima41 minutes ago
-
Naulakha Presbyterian Church hosts annual interfaith Iftar dinner41 minutes ago
-
Police arrest outlaw, recover bikes & gutka41 minutes ago
-
461 shopkeepers fined over profiteering41 minutes ago
-
11 gamblers arrested during raid41 minutes ago
-
Seven held for carrying illegal arms51 minutes ago