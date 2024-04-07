Open Menu

Home Secretary Visits CPWB, Reviews Welfare Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2024 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Punjab Home Department Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal visited the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) here on Sunday and reviewed the facilities, being provided to children residing there.

He was briefed by CPWB Chairperson and Member of the Provincial Assembly Sarah Ahmed on the Bureau’s operations and initiatives aimed at protecting vulnerable children.

Mengal went to various sections of the Bureau, including the children’s hostel, where he interacted with the children and inspected the facilities. He also visited the Child Protection school, IT lab, activity room, and sports room, taking a keen interest in the welfare and educational provisions for the children.

The home secretary spent time with children residing at the Bureau and commended the facilities being provided to them, as well as the measures taken to ensure their safety and protection. He praised the cleanliness and other arrangements in the children’s hostel.

The visit was also attended by the Director-General of the Child Protection Bureau, the Director of Programs, the Director of Administration, and other officials.

