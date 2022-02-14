UrduPoint.com

Home Secretary Visits Women Prison, Central Jail Larkana

February 14, 2022

Home secretary visits Women prison, Central jail Larkana

The Sindh Secretary for Home Dr. Saeed Ahmed Mangnejo on Monday visited the Special Prison for Women and Central Jail Larkana, where he inquired about facilities provided to the inmates and also reviewed the ongoing development works

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The Sindh Secretary for Home Dr. Saeed Ahmed Mangnejo on Monday visited the Special Prison for Women and Central Jail Larkana, where he inquired about facilities provided to the inmates and also reviewed the ongoing development works. He visited various barracks of the Women Prison and Central Jail where the prisoners/UTPs pointed out the problems regarding the delay in cases as well as the facilities demanded under the Jail Manual. Secretary Home directed the Jail administration to ensure the required facilities for inmates according to Jail Manual and proper cleOn the occasion, he also directed the administration to provide all the basic rights to the prisoners according to jail manual and made it clear that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

He also inquired the problems from the inmates and assured them that their problems will be solved on priority basis.

Dr. Saeed Ahmed Mangnejo also visited and reviewed ongoing development works in the jails. He directed the officers of concerned departments to complete the development schemes in stipulated time and ensure the quality work.The sleekness in this regard will not be tolerated at any cost, he warned.Talking to media, Dr. Saeed Ahmed Mangnejo said that the condition of barracks of Larkana Central Jail is very bad and more barracks will be constructed due to overcrowding so that inmates could not face difficulties. He said that three watch towers have been constructed in Central Jail, while work on the boundary wall is also in progress. He said that the ongoing development work will be further intensified.

