Home Secy Chairs Meeting To Tackle Challenges Within Probation, Parole Service
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2024 | 09:54 PM
Under the guidance of Punjab's Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal a crucial meeting was held at the Home Department to tackle the persistent challenges within the Probation and Parole Service
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Under the guidance of Punjab's Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal a crucial meeting was held at the Home Department to tackle the persistent challenges within the Probation and Parole Service.
During the session, DG Probation, Shahid Iqbal, presented comprehensive strategies aimed at improving the management of probationers. Notably, plans were finalized to provide additional salary allowances to service personnel, aligning them with the standards set by the Jail department. Additionally, a proposal was put forth to elevate Probation and Parole Officers from Grade 16 to Grade 17, which has been forwarded to the Chief Minister for review, in accordance with the government's commitment to strengthening the service.
Highlighting the Chief Minister's vision, Punjab's Home Secretary stressed the significance of modernizing the Probation System. It was announced that the OMIS Probation System would be integrated with the Police Department and Jail, streamlining operations and enhancing data accessibility.
With over 36,595 probationers under court orders, the digitalization of records will offer instant access to vital information, facilitating efficient decision-making processes.
In an effort to enhance the welfare of probationers, DG Probation, Shahid Iqbal, unveiled plans to establish partnerships with various institutions to ensure comprehensive support mechanisms. Furthermore, online training initiatives for probation officers have been initiated across Punjab, along with tailored awareness sessions catering to the needs of probationers.
Addressing concerns regarding staffing, Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal underscored the urgency of filling vacant positions and prioritizing promotions for eligible officers, demonstrating a commitment to bolstering the service's performance and efficacy.
The coordinated efforts of the Punjab government signify a proactive approach towards reforming the Probation and Parole Service, highlighting its dedication to fostering rehabilitation and reintegration within the justice system.
Recent Stories
Governor for making universities on path of self-sufficiency
Pakistan gets third consecutive in Central Asian Volleyball League
Journalist Safety Training workshop commences at FCCU
DC visits examination center for ensuring power supply on paper time in Lasbela
Six drug peddlers held, huge cache of narcotics recovered
KP Governor calls on Chairman Senate, discuss ongoing political, economic scenar ..
Gilani vows to complete South Punjab's development agenda
Traders register under, ’Tajir Dost Scheme’ introduced by FBR
PA illegal appointments: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others
Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Khawaja ..
Ambassador Hashmi visits, GVI, meets President Ren
Two brothers arrested for shooting driver during robbery
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor for making universities on path of self-sufficiency38 seconds ago
-
Journalist Safety Training workshop commences at FCCU2 minutes ago
-
DC visits examination center for ensuring power supply on paper time in Lasbela1 minute ago
-
Six drug peddlers held, huge cache of narcotics recovered2 minutes ago
-
KP Governor calls on Chairman Senate, discuss ongoing political, economic scenario2 minutes ago
-
Gilani vows to complete South Punjab's development agenda2 minutes ago
-
PA illegal appointments: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Khawaja Salman Rafique for ..28 minutes ago
-
Two brothers arrested for shooting driver during robbery28 minutes ago
-
Welfare of Balochistan people, govt's top priority: PM28 minutes ago
-
Man slain in monetary dispute28 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests suspect associated with banned outfit28 minutes ago