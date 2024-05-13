Home Secy chairs meeting to tackle challenges within Probation, Parole Service

Under the guidance of Punjab's Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal a crucial meeting was held at the Home Department to tackle the persistent challenges within the Probation and Parole Service

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Under the guidance of Punjab's Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal a crucial meeting was held at the Home Department to tackle the persistent challenges within the Probation and Parole Service.

During the session, DG Probation, Shahid Iqbal, presented comprehensive strategies aimed at improving the management of probationers. Notably, plans were finalized to provide additional salary allowances to service personnel, aligning them with the standards set by the Jail department. Additionally, a proposal was put forth to elevate Probation and Parole Officers from Grade 16 to Grade 17, which has been forwarded to the Chief Minister for review, in accordance with the government's commitment to strengthening the service.

Highlighting the Chief Minister's vision, Punjab's Home Secretary stressed the significance of modernizing the Probation System. It was announced that the OMIS Probation System would be integrated with the Police Department and Jail, streamlining operations and enhancing data accessibility.

With over 36,595 probationers under court orders, the digitalization of records will offer instant access to vital information, facilitating efficient decision-making processes.

In an effort to enhance the welfare of probationers, DG Probation, Shahid Iqbal, unveiled plans to establish partnerships with various institutions to ensure comprehensive support mechanisms. Furthermore, online training initiatives for probation officers have been initiated across Punjab, along with tailored awareness sessions catering to the needs of probationers.

Addressing concerns regarding staffing, Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal underscored the urgency of filling vacant positions and prioritizing promotions for eligible officers, demonstrating a commitment to bolstering the service's performance and efficacy.

The coordinated efforts of the Punjab government signify a proactive approach towards reforming the Probation and Parole Service, highlighting its dedication to fostering rehabilitation and reintegration within the justice system.