Home Secy Orders Inquiry Into Missing Weapons In Law Enforcement Agencies
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2025 | 10:11 PM
Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal has taken notice of media reports highlighting the absence of weapons and equipment under the use of police and prison departments in various districts of Punjab
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal has taken notice of media reports highlighting the absence of weapons and equipment under the use of police and prison departments in various districts of Punjab.
A spokesperson for the Home Department said, a three-member inquiry committee has been constituted under the leadership of Additional IG Special Branch. The committee includes the director general monitoring and the additional secretary judicial from the Home Department. The committee has been directed to complete its investigation and submit a detailed report within 10 days.
The spokesperson clarified that the department does not directly store weapons; rather, these remain in the custody of law enforcement agencies.
He emphasised that all law enforcement bodies in Punjab are responsible and accountable for the weapons and equipment in their possession.
The Home secretary has also directed all concerned departments to submit immediate responses regarding the alleged irregularities mentioned in the audit report. The audit findings in question pertain to the fiscal years 2021 to 2024.
The spokesperson confirmed that appropriate action will be taken against those found responsible once the inquiry report is received.
Recent Stories
Institute of Sindhology announces recipients of 2020 literary awards
Nasir Shah terms approval of 270 MW Solar projects as key progress towards cheap ..
Pakistan will defend its sovereignty till end: Ahsan Iqbal
Sharjah Chamber highlights Sectoral Business Groups’ role as key partners in d ..
Bahraini Minister of Information highlights evolving media ties with UAE
Pak Army foiled Indian aggression within 4 hours: Punjab Assembly (PU) Speaker M ..
Home secy orders inquiry into missing weapons in law enforcement agencies
Meeting discuss issues of Bestway Cement Industrial Units
1 killed, 5 injured in Hazro road accident
Steps taken to provide best services to railway passengers: Abbasi
CII emphasizes public awareness over mandatory thalassemia testing in pre-marita ..
Salman Agha promises ‘fearless but not careless’ cricket as T20I captain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Institute of Sindhology announces recipients of 2020 literary awards1 minute ago
-
Nasir Shah terms approval of 270 MW Solar projects as key progress towards cheap electricity1 minute ago
-
Pakistan will defend its sovereignty till end: Ahsan Iqbal2 minutes ago
-
Pak Army foiled Indian aggression within 4 hours: Punjab Assembly (PU) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad ..2 minutes ago
-
Home secy orders inquiry into missing weapons in law enforcement agencies2 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss issues of Bestway Cement Industrial Units21 minutes ago
-
1 killed, 5 injured in Hazro road accident21 minutes ago
-
Steps taken to provide best services to railway passengers: Abbasi21 minutes ago
-
CII emphasizes public awareness over mandatory thalassemia testing in pre-marital health checks4 minutes ago
-
Windstorm and rain lash parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad4 minutes ago
-
Show-cause notice issued to doctors aspiring MS posts for not presenting degrees4 minutes ago
-
Major relief for DI Khan residents as PHC orders loadshedding cut4 minutes ago