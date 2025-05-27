Open Menu

Home Secy Orders Inquiry Into Missing Weapons In Law Enforcement Agencies

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2025 | 10:11 PM

Home secy orders inquiry into missing weapons in law enforcement agencies

Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal has taken notice of media reports highlighting the absence of weapons and equipment under the use of police and prison departments in various districts of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal has taken notice of media reports highlighting the absence of weapons and equipment under the use of police and prison departments in various districts of Punjab.

A spokesperson for the Home Department said, a three-member inquiry committee has been constituted under the leadership of Additional IG Special Branch. The committee includes the director general monitoring and the additional secretary judicial from the Home Department. The committee has been directed to complete its investigation and submit a detailed report within 10 days.

The spokesperson clarified that the department does not directly store weapons; rather, these remain in the custody of law enforcement agencies.

He emphasised that all law enforcement bodies in Punjab are responsible and accountable for the weapons and equipment in their possession.

The Home secretary has also directed all concerned departments to submit immediate responses regarding the alleged irregularities mentioned in the audit report. The audit findings in question pertain to the fiscal years 2021 to 2024.

The spokesperson confirmed that appropriate action will be taken against those found responsible once the inquiry report is received.

Recent Stories

Institute of Sindhology announces recipients of 20 ..

Institute of Sindhology announces recipients of 2020 literary awards

1 minute ago
 Nasir Shah terms approval of 270 MW Solar projects ..

Nasir Shah terms approval of 270 MW Solar projects as key progress towards cheap ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan will defend its sovereignty till end: Ahs ..

Pakistan will defend its sovereignty till end: Ahsan Iqbal

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber highlights Sectoral Business Group ..

Sharjah Chamber highlights Sectoral Business Groups’ role as key partners in d ..

28 minutes ago
 Bahraini Minister of Information highlights evolvi ..

Bahraini Minister of Information highlights evolving media ties with UAE

28 minutes ago
 Pak Army foiled Indian aggression within 4 hours: ..

Pak Army foiled Indian aggression within 4 hours: Punjab Assembly (PU) Speaker M ..

2 minutes ago
Home secy orders inquiry into missing weapons in l ..

Home secy orders inquiry into missing weapons in law enforcement agencies

2 minutes ago
 Meeting discuss issues of Bestway Cement Industria ..

Meeting discuss issues of Bestway Cement Industrial Units

21 minutes ago
 1 killed, 5 injured in Hazro road accident

1 killed, 5 injured in Hazro road accident

21 minutes ago
 Steps taken to provide best services to railway pa ..

Steps taken to provide best services to railway passengers: Abbasi

21 minutes ago
 CII emphasizes public awareness over mandatory tha ..

CII emphasizes public awareness over mandatory thalassemia testing in pre-marita ..

4 minutes ago

Salman Agha promises ‘fearless but not careless’ cricket as T20I captain

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan