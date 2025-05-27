Home secy orders inquiry into missing weapons in law enforcement agencies

Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal has taken notice of media reports highlighting the absence of weapons and equipment under the use of police and prison departments in various districts of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal has taken notice of media reports highlighting the absence of weapons and equipment under the use of police and prison departments in various districts of Punjab.

A spokesperson for the Home Department said, a three-member inquiry committee has been constituted under the leadership of Additional IG Special Branch. The committee includes the director general monitoring and the additional secretary judicial from the Home Department. The committee has been directed to complete its investigation and submit a detailed report within 10 days.

The spokesperson clarified that the department does not directly store weapons; rather, these remain in the custody of law enforcement agencies.

He emphasised that all law enforcement bodies in Punjab are responsible and accountable for the weapons and equipment in their possession.

The Home secretary has also directed all concerned departments to submit immediate responses regarding the alleged irregularities mentioned in the audit report. The audit findings in question pertain to the fiscal years 2021 to 2024.

The spokesperson confirmed that appropriate action will be taken against those found responsible once the inquiry report is received.