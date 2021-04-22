UrduPoint.com
Home Vaccination For Over 60 Years Disabled Persons: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 06:00 PM

Home vaccination for over 60 years disabled persons: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the disabled citizens of 60 years or above will be given home services for corona vaccination.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, she said that elderly citizens or disabled or people who are unable to move, can get information from 1033 for home services.

She said that a doctor and a vaccinator had been deputed in one ambulance for home vaccination services.

The minister said that Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department had been asked to make necessary arrangements for the purpose.

She said that the disabled or those unable to move citizens in the over 65 age group category were already being provided these services in Punjab. She said that around 27,000 elderly people were being vaccinated on daily basis on an average.

More Stories From Pakistan

