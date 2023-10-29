Open Menu

HomeNet Pakistan Celebrates Home-Based Workers Day

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2023 | 07:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) HomeNet Pakistan celebrated Home-Based Workers Day, a day dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the contributions of home-based workers, with a particular focus on the empowerment and resilience of women in the remote workforce.

International Home-Based Worker Day is an occasion to acknowledge the growing workforce of home-based workers, highlighting their dedication, resilience, and adaptability.

HomeNet Pakistan celebrated Home-Based Worker Day by engaging workers in various activities.

These activities included promoting the CHARTER OF DEMAND, explaining the legal rights and protections available to workers, and raising awareness about basic occupational health and safety practices and potential hazards.

HomeNet Pakistan's Primary objective is to empower workers across various sectors, whether industrial, home-based, or domestic.

The HNP team organized various activities and games to bring happiness and solidarity among the workers.

Home-based workers raised banners and charts to demand their rights and express their concerns about working environment, both at home and in the workplace.

In an effort to promote environmental sustainability, workers participated in a plantation activity, contributing to the fight against climate change.

Several plants were distributed to workers to emphasize the importance of having greenery in their communities.

HomeNet Pakistan remains committed to supporting and empowering home-based workers, particularly women, and will continue to work towards creating a more inclusive and equitable working environment for them.

