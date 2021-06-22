Homeopathic doctors sensitized about population welfare programme

An awareness session about population welfare programmes was held for homeopathic doctors under the aegis of district population welfare department here Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :An awareness session about population welfare programmes was held for homeopathic doctors under the aegis of district population welfare department here Tuesday.

Over 45 homeopathic doctors and 'Hukma' participated in the session addressed by Deputy District Population Welfare Officer Tayyba Azam Khan.

She said that the Population Welfare department was taking measures for maintaining mother and child health.

She highlighted the efforts of the department to control increasing population rate and urged the participants to coordinate with the department for achieving desired results.

Tehsil Officers briefed through multimedia about target and progress of tehsil office.