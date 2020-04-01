Homeschooling- a perfect way to engage children in learning activities amid Corona virus lock down

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The trend of `Home schooling' gaining popularity globally can help engage students in educational activities, transform their cognitive abilities through activity based learning and save them from academic loss amid Corona virus lock down in the country.

The research has proved that students learn more in an open and relax environment provided in home as compared to the classroom.

Shagufta Mahmood, who is associated with the teaching profession from the last 20 years, said "it is the best time for the parents to spend quality time with their children when we have reduced our social and official engagements due to lock down amid Corona virus threat".

Talking to APP, she observed "Homeschooling can contribute a lot in cognitive nourishment of the children who can be engaged in variety of indoor educational activities. Especially those who are beginners can be made familiar with sounds, alphabets and words through different available apps.

Parents can fix some hours for the children starting their schooling to train them for the next stages of their educational life, she suggested.

According to a motivational speaker and expert, Qasim Ali Shah, the education system of Finland is considered as a best system in the world which requires a child to be seven years old for getting admission in school.

Till the age of seven years, it is the family including parents and grandparents who train the children morally, educate them about different aspect of life through storytelling and engage them in healthy learning activities.

The education system in Finland is based on practical learning, activity based classrooms and communicative teaching methodologies which according to the various researchers boost the cognitive abilities of the students.

During the prevailing lock down in Pakistan aimed at curbing Corona virus spread, it is the best opportunity for the parents to strengthen their bond with their children and teach moral and social ethics to their kids, Qasim Shah said.

He said although homeschooling has become a compulsion today but this should be considered as a permanent responsibility by the parents.

Homeschooling build confidence between parents and children, strengthen children emotionally, provides them learning experience in a safe healthy environment with no time binding, reduce dependency on others (tuition) and provide a learning experience in relaxed environment.

Education Expert and National Coordinator, Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan, Murtaza Noor was of the view that effective and meaningful engagement of the students, who are off from their respective institutions, is indeed a great challenge during prevailing lock down.

In view of quality issues of alternative learning, students should be assigned some home based assignments and creative writing, he recommended.

Murtaza Noor said it is very critical for both the respective governments and educational institutions to devise effective strategies in consultation with the parents aimed at meaningful utilization of the free time. The continuous news and present situation can also affect the students mentally and physically.

