Homework For Policing System In NMDs Completed: IGP

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Moazzam Jah Ansari Wednesday said that homework for enforcement of policing system in the newly merged districts (NMDs) and resolution of the public problems had been completed

Addressing a Police Darbar at Police Lines Kohat, he said that the posting of police in the newly merged districts had been completed while police-public liaison committees were also being formed for resolution of disputes that would benefit the local tribesmen.

Besides, Commissioner Kohat Division, Javed Marwat. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Tahir Ayub, District Police Officer (DPO), Sohail Khalid, DPO Hangu Ikramullah, DPO Karak Shafiullah Gandapore, DPO Orakzai Nisar Ahmad and DPO Kurram Arbab Shafiullah, police officers and personnel from the whole division attended.

The IGP said that police of the tribal districts had been directed to perform their professional duties in accordance with local traditions and expectations of the people.

About the personnel of Levies and Khasadar Force, he said that they had become part and parcel of the KP Police on very first day after merger and they were entitled of all those powers and incentives that were enjoyed by the police of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Paying tributes to the sacrifices rendered by the martyred police officers and jawans in the battle against criminals and terrorists, he reiterated his resolve that they would not allow any threat to the national security and salvation in the future too and not hesitate from rendering any kind of sacrifice in maintenance of peace.

He said that the supremacy of law & justice, protection of basic human rights and welfare of the force are his top priorities. He vowed to utilize all available resources for the welfare of the police force and provision of unified promotion of opportunities to every officer and jawans of the force.

He said that KP Police have rendered unforgettable sacrifices in the war against terrorism and establishment of peace that have been acknowledged by all people of the province.

