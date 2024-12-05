Open Menu

Honahar Scholarship Caters To Bright Yet Underprivileged Students: Secretary HED

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Secretary of the Higher education Department Punjab, Dr. Farrukh Naveed, on Thursday, emphasized that the Honahar Scholarship was designed to support brilliant students who cannot afford educational expenses. 

Talking to ptv, he stated that the Punjab government is committed to bridging the gap between talent and opportunity. 

He explained that the program aims to uplift underprivileged youth across Punjab by covering tuition fees and other educational expenses, enabling students to focus entirely on their studies.

 

Dr Naveed highlighted that the scholarship program, worth 130 billion rupees, will benefit 30,000 students annually. 

The Punjab government will pay the full tuition fees under the Honahar Scholarship, he added.

Students from Punjab under the age of 22, with a family income of less than 300,000 rupees per year, will be eligible to apply for the scholarship, he further added.

