UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Honest CAA Staffer Hands Over Valuables To Owner

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 02:25 PM

Honest CAA staffer hands over valuables to owner

An official of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) at Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA) set an example of honesty by returning valuables to a passenger landing at Peshawar from Sharjah on flight No PK-929484

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :An official of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) at Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA) set an example of honesty by returning valuables to a passenger landing at Peshawar from Sharjah on flight No PK-929484.

A press release of CAA said on Monday that Supervisor, Hamid Rashid was on routine round of the airport lounge when he found a bag near Customs Counter.The bag was opened in front of other CAA officials who found gold and other valuables inside the bag.

The duty officer traced the owner of the bag through CCTV footage and contacted him through mobile phone.

The bag was later handed over to the owner after fulfilling legal formalities.

Owner of the bag named Bin Yamin seemed much grateful to the CAA staff and said "I thank CAA for deploying such honest staff at these sensitive places".

Chief Operating Officer, BKIA, Ubaidur Rehman presented commendation certificate to the duty officer and said he has upheld the prestige and name of CAA. He said such staff brought good name for the institution not only in the country but also abroad.

The CAA, he said put in high esteem the honest services of its staff and pay homage to them for their selfless and sincere work.

Related Topics

Peshawar Mobile Sharjah Rashid Gold From Airport

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $42.93 a barrel F ..

56 minutes ago

Indian army’s ceasefire violation leaves five ci ..

1 hour ago

Rain hampers rescue efforts after deadly Japan flo ..

17 seconds ago

Shanghai stocks jump soar on economic optimism

19 seconds ago

Russia in Contact With All States That Can Make Im ..

22 seconds ago

Sindh CM excuses himself from appearing before NAB

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.