Honest CAA staffer hands over valuables to owner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :An official of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) at Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA) set an example of honesty by returning valuables to a passenger landing at Peshawar from Sharjah on flight No PK-929484.

A press release of CAA said on Monday that Supervisor, Hamid Rashid was on routine round of the airport lounge when he found a bag near Customs Counter.The bag was opened in front of other CAA officials who found gold and other valuables inside the bag.

The duty officer traced the owner of the bag through CCTV footage and contacted him through mobile phone.

The bag was later handed over to the owner after fulfilling legal formalities.

Owner of the bag named Bin Yamin seemed much grateful to the CAA staff and said "I thank CAA for deploying such honest staff at these sensitive places".

Chief Operating Officer, BKIA, Ubaidur Rehman presented commendation certificate to the duty officer and said he has upheld the prestige and name of CAA. He said such staff brought good name for the institution not only in the country but also abroad.

The CAA, he said put in high esteem the honest services of its staff and pay homage to them for their selfless and sincere work.