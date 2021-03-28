Honest PM Imran Khan has put country on road to progress: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has put the country on the road to progress and prosperity.

In a media statement issued on Sunday, he said that former rulers had become the picture of disgrace.

He added that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which put the national interests aside, had met its logical end.

The chief minister said that those who created hurdles in the national development had failed in the past and they would meet the same fate in future as well.

The PTI government believes in serving people, he said and added that the government would complete its tenure. The elements hatching conspiracies would get nothing as the government would respond to the opposition's negative politics through public service, he added.