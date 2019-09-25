Honey bee swarm attack cotton pickers, five shifted to hospital

A honey bee swarm attacked cotton pickers and left injured five including women and a child at Chak 92/10-R, a suburban rural area of Khanewal on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) -: A honey bee swarm attacked cotton pickers and left injured five including women and a child at Chak 92/10-R, a suburban rural area of Khanewal on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, women were busy in picking cotton from bolls in a cotton field when the honey bee swarm attacked them leaving Ghulam Shabbir, Uzma Bibi, Allah Rakha, Sughran Bibi and Kausar Bibi stung and crying in pain.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to civil hospital after first aid treatment.