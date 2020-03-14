UrduPoint.com
Honey Bee Swarm Attack, Four Hospitalized

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 04:40 PM

Honey bee swarm attack, four hospitalized

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :A honey bee swarm attacked at kids and women passing from mango orchard near Noori Sohag Tulamba, leaving four persons injured.

Rescuers said there was a honey bee hive in a mango tree inside at mango orchard near Noori Sohag Tulamba, who attacked the kids and women passing from there.

Four persons including women and kids were stung. The rescuers shifted them to Rural health centre Tulamba for treatment after providing first-aid.

