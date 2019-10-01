UrduPoint.com
Honey Bee Swarm Attack School Children, 14 Hospitalized In Khanewal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 08:54 PM

Honey bee swarm attack school children, 14 hospitalized in Khanewal

A honey bee swarm attacked children of a primary school in a village in Mian Channu, over 40 kilometres from here, leaving over a dozen injured and hospitalized

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :A honey bee swarm attacked children of a Primary school in a village in Mian Channu, over 40 kilometres from here, leaving over a dozen injured and hospitalized.

Rescuers said there was a honey bee hive in a tree inside the Chak 8-8-R primary school in Mian Channu which, somehow, got disturbed and attacked the school children.

Fourteen children, mostly of the age of 4-7, were stung badly and rescuers shifted them to Tulamba hospital for treatment.

