Honey bee swarm attack school children, 14 hospitalized in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :A honey bee swarm attacked children of a Primary school in a village in Mian Channu, over 40 kilometres from here, leaving over a dozen injured and hospitalized.

Rescuers said there was a honey bee hive in a tree inside the Chak 8-8-R primary school in Mian Channu which, somehow, got disturbed and attacked the school children.

Fourteen children, mostly of the age of 4-7, were stung badly and rescuers shifted them to Tulamba hospital for treatment.