Honey Not Only Energy Rich Food But Also Cure For Various Ailments: Expert

Sumaira FH 25 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

Honey not only energy rich food but also cure for various ailments: Expert

CHITRAL, Aug (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) ::Honey is not only an energy rich food but also a cure for various ailments, said honey producer Rasool Khan in a forest in the upper part of the Chitral Valley.

Talking to APP, Rasool Khan said that production of the honey bee was going through different stages. Honey has also been found naturally in the forest by bees but nowadays bees inside the farms also meet the demand of the honey.

Rasool Khan said that he was attached in this business for the past 40 years and he brought the bees from Shabqadar District Charsadda to Chitral for reproduction purposes, but this year the COVID-19 affected honey bee business badly.

He said, due to the lockdown, they could not take the bees anywhere near the flowers where they get food.

He said that the World Health Organization (WHO) had come to the aid of the people affected by corona but the honey traders had not received anything.

Rasool Khan demanded from the department concerned to help the honeybee traders financially. He demanded the government to announce interest free loans so that the people associated with this business would be able to continue the business.

