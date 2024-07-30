Open Menu

Honey Trap Case: ATC Extends Physical Remand Of Accused For More Two-day

Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2024 | 10:19 PM

Honey trap case: ATC extends physical remand of accused for more two-day

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the physical remand of an accused, Amna Urooj, in the playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar honey trap case for another two days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the physical remand of an accused, Amna Urooj, in the playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar honey trap case for another two days.

The police produced the accused, Amna Urooj, before ATC Judge Khalid Arshad upon

the expiry of her four-day physical remand.

In response to a query, Amna Urooj informed the court that she did possess the stolen amount.

She further claimed that she was not only blackmailed by Khalilur Rehman Qamar but also by property

dealer Hassan Shah. She stated that she invited the playwright to his flat but did not kidnap him,

adding that Hassan Shah planned the kidnapping of Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

At this stage, the police stated that they had recovered a mobile phone but still required the custody

of the accused to recover the stolen amount. The police requested the court to extend the physical

remand of the accused for another 30 days.

However, the court extended the physical remand of the accused for another two days and ordered

to produce her again upon the expiry of the remand term.

The Sundar Police had registered a case of robbery and abduction against several individuals

based on a complaint by Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping Mobile Robbery Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

11 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

11 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

11 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

11 hours ago
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

11 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

11 hours ago
 Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

11 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

12 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

12 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan