Honey Trap Case: ATC Extends Physical Remand Of Accused For More Two-day
Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2024 | 10:19 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the physical remand of an accused, Amna Urooj, in the playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar honey trap case for another two days.
The police produced the accused, Amna Urooj, before ATC Judge Khalid Arshad upon
the expiry of her four-day physical remand.
In response to a query, Amna Urooj informed the court that she did possess the stolen amount.
She further claimed that she was not only blackmailed by Khalilur Rehman Qamar but also by property
dealer Hassan Shah. She stated that she invited the playwright to his flat but did not kidnap him,
adding that Hassan Shah planned the kidnapping of Khalilur Rehman Qamar.
At this stage, the police stated that they had recovered a mobile phone but still required the custody
of the accused to recover the stolen amount. The police requested the court to extend the physical
remand of the accused for another 30 days.
However, the court extended the physical remand of the accused for another two days and ordered
to produce her again upon the expiry of the remand term.
The Sundar Police had registered a case of robbery and abduction against several individuals
based on a complaint by Khalilur Rehman Qamar.
