Open Menu

Honey Trap Case: ATC Remands 9 Accused In Police Custody

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2024 | 08:06 PM

Honey trap case: ATC remands 9 accused in police custody

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday handed over nine more accused to the police on a 7-day physical remand in the playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar honey-trap case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday handed over nine more accused to the police on a 7-day physical remand in the playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar honey-trap case.

Earlier, the police produced 11 accused before ATC Judge Khalid Arshad after an identification parade. The investigation officer submitted that the 9 accused -- Tanveer Ahmad, Qaisar Abbas, Rasheed Ahmad, Falk Sher, Mian Khan, Yasir Ali, Javed Iqbal, Zeeshan Qayyum, and Mamon Haider -- had been identified in the identification process held at the jail. He submitted that the complainant, Khalilur Rehman Qamar, identified them. However, two accused, Maryam and Shumail, the sister and friend of the main accused, Amna Urooj, were not identified in the process, he added.

He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused who were identified in the identification process.

At this, the court discharged the accused Maryam and Shumail from the case and handed over the other 9 accused to the police on physical remand. The court ordered for producing them upon expiry of the remand term.

The main accused, Amna Urooj, was already in police custody on physical remand.

The Sundar Police had registered a case of robbery and abduction against several accused based on a complaint by Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

Related Topics

Police Jail Robbery From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

5 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

5 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

5 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

5 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

5 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

5 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

5 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

5 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

5 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

5 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

5 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan