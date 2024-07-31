Honey Trap Case: ATC Remands 9 Accused In Police Custody
Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2024 | 08:06 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday handed over nine more accused to the police on a 7-day physical remand in the playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar honey-trap case
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday handed over nine more accused to the police on a 7-day physical remand in the playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar honey-trap case.
Earlier, the police produced 11 accused before ATC Judge Khalid Arshad after an identification parade. The investigation officer submitted that the 9 accused -- Tanveer Ahmad, Qaisar Abbas, Rasheed Ahmad, Falk Sher, Mian Khan, Yasir Ali, Javed Iqbal, Zeeshan Qayyum, and Mamon Haider -- had been identified in the identification process held at the jail. He submitted that the complainant, Khalilur Rehman Qamar, identified them. However, two accused, Maryam and Shumail, the sister and friend of the main accused, Amna Urooj, were not identified in the process, he added.
He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused who were identified in the identification process.
At this, the court discharged the accused Maryam and Shumail from the case and handed over the other 9 accused to the police on physical remand. The court ordered for producing them upon expiry of the remand term.
The main accused, Amna Urooj, was already in police custody on physical remand.
The Sundar Police had registered a case of robbery and abduction against several accused based on a complaint by Khalilur Rehman Qamar.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif5 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth5 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..5 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week5 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful5 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik5 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution5 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand5 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA5 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais5 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar5 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..5 hours ago