Honey Trap case: Police get seven-day physical remand of nine suspects including Amina Urooj

(@Abdulla99267510)

Court discharges Maryam Shehbazi, the younger sister of model Amina Urooj, after Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar could not recognize her during identification parade in the jail.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2024) A major development took place in honey trap case of renowned drama writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar as an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday handed over Amina Urooj and eights to the police on seven-day physical remand.

ATC Judge Khalid Arshad passed the order after the police produced all the suspects before the court. The police presented them before the court after identification parade in the jail.

During the hearing, an investigation officer told the court that Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar reached jail for identification parade of the suspects but he could not identify Maryam Shehzadi and Shumail. The court discharged Marym Shehzadi, the younger sister of suspect Amina Urooj, from the case.

The police sought physical remand of the suspects for further investigation in the case.

After hearing the arguments, the court allowed seven-day physical remand of the nine suspects including Amina Urooj into the police custody.

Few days ago, Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar went to see Amina Urooj at around 4: 40 am in Bahria Town where he was allegedly trapped for money. The playwright claimed that he was subjected to violence and humiliation.

He alleged that the suspects also took money from him.

Later, the abductors set him free.

However, Playwright Qamar lodged a complaint with Sundar Police station against the suspects including Hassan Shah and Amina Urooj.

The police arrested all the suspects involved in the case.