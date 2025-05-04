Open Menu

"Honey Trap Gang" Busted, More Cash Recovered

Published May 04, 2025

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Police have made significant progress in the investigation of notorious "Marina Khan gang" involved in blackmailing and armed robbery through honey traps.

According to SP Sadar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar, an additional Rs. 533,000 has been recovered from the gang.

This is in addition to Rs. 250,000 and weapons that were seized earlier.

The gang, led by Marina Khan a Pakistani-origin Malawian from East Africa included her husband Bilal and members Farooq, Tayyab, Kamran, and Abdul Jabbar.

Police said Marina Khan would contact victims on social media and invite them to meet.

When the victims arrived, other gang members would target them at gunpoint and rob them of cash and valuables.

SP Khokhar said that the accused will be presented in court with strong evidence. “Those who blackmail and rob innocent people cannot escape the law,” he said, adding that they are aiming for the strict punishment against such elements.

