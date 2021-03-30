UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Expects To Hold LegCo Election In December

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 03:44 PM

The election of the seventh-term Legislative Council (LegCo) of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) is expected to take place in December, HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday

Lam made the remarks after China's top legislature on Tuesday voted unanimously to adopt the amended Annex I and Annex II to the Basic Law of the HKSAR.

The two annexes concern the method for the selection of the HKSAR Chief Executive and the method for the formation of the HKSAR LegCo and its voting procedures, respectively.

Lam made the remarks after meeting with LegCo President Andrew Leung on Tuesday. At a press briefing, Leung said the sixth-term LegCo will continue to operate till the end of the year.

Talking about the following work of the HKSAR government, Lam said in a statement that the HKSAR government will spare no effort to push forward the amendments to the local electoral legislation with the goal of submitting the related draft bills to the LegCo in mid-April.

